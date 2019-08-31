|
|
Frank Moskal, 87, passed away peacefully after a long illness on August 27, 2019. He was the loving husband of June F. (Conant) Moskal, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Frank was born in Berkley and was the son of the late John Moskal, Sr and Agnes (Capp) Moskal. Frank was a longtime member of the Berkley Congregational Church and also the Dighton Community Church. He was a member of the Berkley Lions Club and American Legion Post 121. Frank was a hard worker and dedicated his life to civic service and the betterment of his community. He served as a selectman for the town of Berkley, and was a past recipient of the Outstanding Citizens Award for Public Service. He also served as chairman of the Bristol Plymouth School committee. Frank was a true patriot who served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was also a dedicated teacher, guidance counselor, and assistant director of the Bristol County Agricultural High School who cared deeply about his students. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Stephanie J. Adams and her husband Paul of FL, Tracy E. Moskal and Peter D. Moskal all of Berkley; brother, John Moskal, Jr of Berkley; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Stanley and Paul Moskal, Anna Chodkowski and Celia Kenney. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:30am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial with military honors will follow in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Calling hours will precede the service from 9-11:30am in the funeral home. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019