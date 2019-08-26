Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Frederick H. Wise

Frederick H. Wise Obituary
Frederick H. Wise, 78, of Brooksville, Florida passed away peacefully after a brief illness on, July 7, 2019. Fred was born in Taunton, the son of the late Frederick and Thelma (Conaty) Wise. Fred had been a resident of Florida since 2005. He served as an Air Force photographer and was stationed in Germany after graduating from Taunton High School, Class of 1958. He worked as a professional photographer for many years. He then worked as a sales representative for Newpro, Inc in MA. until retirement. He was a member of the Hernando Computer Club in Florida and taught digital photography classes there for several years. He was an avid golfer and competed in several local tournaments in MA before moving to Florida. He loved boating, summers at his lake house in Michigan, and spending time with family. Fred was loved for his easy going nature and generosity. He is survived by his loving fianc, Carolyn Sheppard, of Brooks- ville, FL, his sister, Jane Olson, of Jacksonville, NC, his nephew, Paul Dubois, of Peyton, CO, Four grandnieces and a grandnephew, and several cousins. He was the uncle of the late Lori Ann Dubois and brother in law of the late Victor Olson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave (Route 138 South) Taunton on Friday August 30, 2019 from 9 to 10AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM in the Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or get directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
