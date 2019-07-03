|
G. Louise (Smith) Boffetti (95) died on July 1, 2019 at Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Manchester, NH. Born in Taunton, MA, where she resided all of her life, she was married for 57 years to Raymond J. Boffetti. She was the daughter of the late Thomas B. and Mary (MacDonald) Smith, both born in Nova Scotia. She was the mother of N.H. Associate Attorney General James T. Boffetti of Litchfield, NH and Dr. Paul F. Boffetti and his wife, Hillary, of Bedford, NH, and the late R. John Boffetti. She had two grandchildren, Katherine Boffetti and Stephen Boffetti, of Bedford, NH. She is survived by her sister, Mary Strojny of Vero Beach, FL and Mattapoisett, MA. She was the twin sister of the late Mark Smith, of Taunton, and also sister to the late Ronald Smith, Thomas Smith and Thelma (Smith) Elliott. Louise retired in 1988 after many years of service as a telephone operator for New England Telephone and later AT&T. She was very active in her community, was a member of Telephone Pioneers and volunteered for many years in the gift shop at Morton Hospital. She faithfully supported her husband during their many years of public service to the Taunton community. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Saturday, July 6th at 9 AM. A Mass will be held at St Marys Church in Taunton at 10 AM. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 PM. Interment St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 3, 2019