Gail A. (Zaczkiewicz) Costa, 76, formerly of Taunton passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Attleboro Healthcare after a period of declining health. She was the wife of 46 years to David Costa. Born and raised in Taunton, daughter of the late Boleslaw and Annie (Szteligo) Zaczkiewicz, she lived most of her life in the city and was a graduate of Taunton High School and later received her Bachelor Degree from Bryant College. She was a communicant of St. Andrews Church in Taunton. Mrs. Costa had been the assistant to the Dean at Wheaton College until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and especially traveling. She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Cheryl Poirier and her companion Craig Galford of Bridgewater and Michelle Perry and her husband Robert of Taunton; three grandchildren, Robert Poirier, Jr., Zachary Poirier and Emily Jellesed; a sister, Helen Fierra of Taunton and several nieces and nephews. Gail was the sister of the late Paul Zaczkiewicz. Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 9-11AM in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave. Taunton with a service at 11AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Taunton. For memorial register or facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals. com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780 or a .