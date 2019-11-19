|
|
Gemmini Odysses Wehrli, age 16, of Taunton, MA, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was the son of Robert Wehrli and Elisa Brown. Before cremation Gemminis funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:00PM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. For complete obit please visit www. boulefuneralhome.com. On-line guestbook available.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019