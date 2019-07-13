|
|
George A. Hays, local Taunton music legend & photographer George Hays succumbed to his long battle against cancer on 6/25/19. Son of the late Cy & Betty Hays. George graduated from B.R.H.S. & continued on to have a long music and photography career. You may remember him from bands such as The Passionate Grape, Rulers, Bo Hunter, The Union & Dirty Deeds. He was a loving father, talented musician & photographer, award-winning chef, & barrel racing champion. Memorial service will be posted at a later date.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 13, 2019