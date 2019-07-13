Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Hays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Hays

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Hays Obituary
George A. Hays, local Taunton music legend & photographer George Hays succumbed to his long battle against cancer on 6/25/19. Son of the late Cy & Betty Hays. George graduated from B.R.H.S. & continued on to have a long music and photography career. You may remember him from bands such as The Passionate Grape, Rulers, Bo Hunter, The Union & Dirty Deeds. He was a loving father, talented musician & photographer, award-winning chef, & barrel racing champion. Memorial service will be posted at a later date.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.