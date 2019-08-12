|
George Cambra, age 91 of Taunton, passed away on August 8, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved husband of the late Emily (Xavier) Cambra. George was born in Taunton, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Jacinto-Gallego) Cambra. Mr. Cambra was the owner and operator of Taunton Oil Company for many years. He was a member of the US Power Squadron-past Squad- ron and District Commander and a member of the Board of Directors. George was also an active communicant in the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church, and he also enjoyed boating. George is survived by a son, Steven G. Cambra, of North- port, FL; a daughter, Ellen J. McNary, of Vernon, VT; three brothers, Daniel, Alfred, and William Cambra; three sisters, Rosemary Mount, Nancy Van Nortstrand, and Helena Silva; five grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Anthony, Joseph, and John Cambra. Mr. Cambras funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 8:30am from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, in Annunciation of the Lord Church, First Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm, in the Silva Funeral Home. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019