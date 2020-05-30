George Dewey Bradford, III of Raynham, after traveling the earthly plane for 67 years has passed to eternal rest on May 28, 2020. George was a graduate from Bridgewater-Raynham High School class of 1971, and proudly started service to the country as MP in the US army and working his way to Program Manager in the Cryptolologic division of the NSA. He loved playing card games, being outside in the back yard and it was not a official family cookout without a loud "WHERE'S THE BEEF?" Widely known to his nieces & nephews for his spot on rendition of "Donald Duck". George was the quintessential sharp dressed man. Always driving the latest special edition sports car or super low rider truck. As an international connoisseur of fine women, only five were able to hold him down for any length of time. He is survived by his Mother Norma (Burgess) Bradford. Brothers Charles Bradford and wife Adicleia of Brazil, Walter Bradford and wife Tami of Middleboro. His late Father George Dewy Bradford Jr & Brother Edwin "David" Bradford. Make room at the table up there, price of poker just went up!! Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



