George Doman, 75, of Taunton passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Morton Hospital. George was the beloved husband of Mary Caras-Doman. Born in Collingswood, New Jersey; he was the son of the late John M. And Ruthie D. (Timmons) Doman. George proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Doman worked for for the Commonwealth of MA. at the Paul Dever State School, and Taunton State Hospital. George had a heart of gold, and was really a "big kid" himself. He loved spending time with his children, and also his grandchildren. Survivors besides his wife Mary are two sons; Timothy Doman and also his wife Lisa of Taunton, Christopher Hinkle of Taunton; grandchildren Ashley, Paige, Sophie, Sabrina, Taneisha, Kadpree and Jose Cortez, great-grandchildren Vienna and Chance, three sisters; Barbara Doman of Virginia, Jeanne Chez of Virginia, and Linda Neely of Maryland, as well as his ex-wife June Doman. He was predeceased by eleven of his siblings. All services are being held privately. The arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020