Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Resources
More Obituaries for George Doman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Doman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Doman Obituary
George Doman, 75, of Taunton passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Morton Hospital. George was the beloved husband of Mary Caras-Doman. Born in Collingswood, New Jersey; he was the son of the late John M. And Ruthie D. (Timmons) Doman. George proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Doman worked for for the Commonwealth of MA. at the Paul Dever State School, and Taunton State Hospital. George had a heart of gold, and was really a "big kid" himself. He loved spending time with his children, and also his grandchildren. Survivors besides his wife Mary are two sons; Timothy Doman and also his wife Lisa of Taunton, Christopher Hinkle of Taunton; grandchildren Ashley, Paige, Sophie, Sabrina, Taneisha, Kadpree and Jose Cortez, great-grandchildren Vienna and Chance, three sisters; Barbara Doman of Virginia, Jeanne Chez of Virginia, and Linda Neely of Maryland, as well as his ex-wife June Doman. He was predeceased by eleven of his siblings. All services are being held privately. The arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now