George E. Courcy of Bridgewater passed away peacefully in his home in Bridgewater November 17, 2020 at the age of 72. George was born in Taunton, son of the late Claire (Bourgeois) and Edmund Courcy. Mr. Courcy was raised and educated in Taunton, graduating from Taunton High School and Coyne Electrical School. He had made his home in Bridgewater since moving from Raynham in 1979. George was an electrician by trade. He had worked 35 years at the Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth and was a proud Navy Vietnam Veteran serving on the USS Richard Edwards. George had been a jack of all trades but his love was spending time in his garage building antique cars into hot rods. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and chatting it up with his old friends. Beloved husband 50 years of Eileen M. (Millman) of Bridgewater. Father of Michelle C. Courcy and her boyfriend Jim Beatty of Bridgewater and the late Angela C. Courcy. George is survived by his sister Denise and her husband Joe Pimental of Raynham, Sister Julie and her husband Doug Riox of Sagamore, sister Anne Charron of Dighton, his late brother Paul and his wife Cathy Webber living Rhode Island and brother Joseph and his wife Lisa Courcy of White field NH, many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving grampa of Jacob Pierson and George Courcy. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com
