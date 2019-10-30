|
George G. Rounds, age 97, of Gilmanton Iron Works, NH, formerly of Taunton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Geneva C. (Gerry) Rounds, to whom he was wed for sixty-four years at the time of her death on February 3, 2016. Born in Taunton, MA on April 16, 1922, he was a loving son of the late Leslie G. and Bessie B. (Goff) Rounds. George grew up in Taunton and was a graduate of Taunton High School. He furthered his studies, graduating with a bachelors degree in accounting. He had made his home in New Hampshire for the past 17 years and was a former 80-year resident of Taunton. A retired bookkeeper, Mr. Rounds had been employed for several years at Sears Burner Service in Attleboro and previously was a longtime employee at Domestic Fuel Co. in Taunton. Georges greatest pride and joy in life were his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended Grace Presbyterian Church in Laconia, NH and was a member of the former North Rehoboth Methodist Church. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, had a true love of the outdoors and wildlife, and other interests which included walking and especially reading. He is survived by his devoted children: Richard L. Rounds and his wife Carolyn of Hudson, Maine, Donna E. Powell and her husband Luke of Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire and Joyce D. Price and her husband Jeff of Belmont, New Hampshire. He was the dear brother of the late Louise Hinckley. He is also survived by his cherished 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, with 2 on the way, and his nephews Peter Hinckley and George Hinckley. His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Friday, November 1st at 11:00 A.M. at the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St. (Off Route 140, Tremont St.) Taunton. Burial will follow at Stevens Corner Cemetery in Rehoboth. Visitation will be held prior to the services on Friday morning beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019