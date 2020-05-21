|
George J. Bradbury, age 91, of North Dighton, formerly of Taunton, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Longmeadow in Taunton. He was the beloved husband of the late V. Barbara (Benoit) Bradbury, his childhood sweetheart, to whom he was wed for sixty-three years at the time of her death on December 6, 2013. Born in Newburyport, MA in April of 1929, he was the oldest of thirteen loving children of the late Stephen and Chestina (Fowler) Bradbury. George, also known to his friends and family as Bink, grew up in Newburyport and was a graduate of Newburyport High School. He was a standout athlete lettering four times in football, four times in track, three times in baseball and once as a basketball manager. As co-captain of the football team, he was the 1948 recipient of the Ryan Cup, served as Class President, and in 1995 was inducted into the Newburyport Clippers Wall of Fame where a plaque commemorates his rare 12 letter achievement. Mr. Bradbury resided with his daughter and son-in-law in North Dighton for the pas 2 years. He was a former resident of Taunton since moving there in 1979, and before that, he and his wife raised their family in North Dighton. It was there that he was a Dighton Little League coach and Boy Scout leader. Prior to retiring, George worked for many years as a die cutter at Reed & Barton, a former historic silversmith company in Taunton where he made many wonderful friends. George was famous among those friends and their families for his Reed and Barton Die Shop clam boils that he and Barbara hosted in their yard in North Dighton annually. George was an active longtime member of the Taunton Lodge of Elks. He was the second oldest living member of the Neptune Fireman Association, also known as the Neps Club in Newburyport. Throughout his life, Mr. Bradbury maintained a love for sporting events. When younger he played semi-pro football and hockey. He especially loved watching and cheering on the New England Patriots, Red Sox, Boston Bruins and the Boston College Eagles. George loved spending time with his family, and his spare time was spent meticulously maintaining his yard, garden and home. Although modest to a fault about his accomplishments, George was a talented artist, who painted, was a gifted woodworker and furniture maker, and enjoyed making silver and scrimshaw jewelry for his family. He was also a passionate golfer and if possible, would play every day of the week at the John F. Parker Golf Course, where he was well known by many. George is survived by his devoted children, Mark T. Bradbury of Manta, Ecuador, Paul W. Bradbury and his wife Dorothy of Ashland, New Hampshire and Jane M. White and her husband Stephen of North Dighton. He was the cherished grandfather of Sean Bradbury, Rachel Bradbury, Kerrin (Bradbury) LeClair and her husband Ron, Jennifer (White) Joubert and her husband Jonathan, Caitlyn Bradbury, Christa Bradbury and the adoring great grandfather of Casey, Bradley, Jameson, Samuel, Tessa and Jack. George is survived by siblings Stephen Bradbury of Salisbury, MA, Deanna (Bradbury) Ireland of Harmony, ME, Dennis Bradbury of Amesbury, MA, Vicki (Bradbury) Decie of Salisbury, MA, Robert Bradbury of Salisbury, MA and Sally Dow of Newbury, MA. His pre-deceased siblings include Lee Ann (Bradbury) Welch of Newburyport, Ma, Daniel Bradbury of Carmel, CA, William Bradbury of Newburyport, MA, Francis Bradbury of Newburyport, MA, Henry Bradbury of Nashua, NH and Paul Bradbury of Newburyport, MA. George is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services, along with burial at Saint Francis Cemetery in Taunton will be private and visiting hours have been omitted. Donations in Georges memory may be made to the Longmeadow Nursing Home Activities Fund, 68 Dean Street, Taunton, MA, 02780, or to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, PO BOX 304, Boston, MA 02110, or donate online at www.macovid19relieffund.org Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St., Taunton. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 21, 2020