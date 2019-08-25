Taunton Gazette Obituaries
George J. Rezendes, known for his uncommon decency, enduring kindness, loyalty to the Red Sox, and love for his family and country passed away at his daughters home, on August 21, 2019, at the age of 97. George is at peace and in eternal rest with his beloved wife, Yole (Beloli) and daughters, Doreen "Dody" (Rezendes) Kenyon and Robin Rezendes. Born in Raynham, George was the son of the late Joseph F. and Mary (Medeiros) Rezendes, and the stepson of the late Olympio Gay. A product of Raynham and Taunton Public Schools, George enlisted as US Navy Seabee in 1943 and courageously served his nation during World War II. He was honor- ably discharged in 1946. Georges lifes work was as a pipefitter and proud member of the Pipefitters UA Local 51 for 34 years. A happy retire- ment in 1988 was enriched by his membership with the Weir Seniors, Berkley Happy Hearts Seniors, and as communicant of Annunciation of the Lord Church. George leaves behind his daughter Carolyn (Rezendes) Mulhern and her husband Shawn of Taunton. He is the grandfather of Michael, Patrick and Mark Mulhern of Taunton; MSG Christopher DeCosta and his wife Melanie of North Carolina; Erika Kenyon of Rhode Island; and Ashley (Kenyon) and her husband Lawless McKenzie of Virginia. George is also the great grandfather of Christopher and Austin DeCosta and Annbelle and Mazie McKenzie. Throughout his life, George was blessed by friendship and laughter with countless extended family, friends, and neighbors. Each of whom he valued and appreciated for the relationships they shared.George was the loving brother of Evelyn (Rezendes) George of La Mesa, California; Joseph Babe Rezendes of Lakeville, and the late Mary (Rezendes) Butler and John Edward Rezendes. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate his life and faith on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the Annunciation of the Lord Church, 31 First Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family in remembrance at the Church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Meals on Wheels Bristol Elder Services, 1 Fr. Devalles Boulevard, Unit 8, Fall River, Massachusetts 02723. Arrangements entrusted to the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. To sign the guestbook or for directions please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
