|
|
George P. Morlock, 94, of Northborough formerly of Taunton, died in his home on Sunday June 23rd surrounded by his loving family and friends. Calling hours for George will be on Wednesday June 26th from 4-7 pm in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERALHOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday June 27th at 10 am at St. Rose of Lima Church, Northborough. Complete obituary will appear in Wednesdays edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes. com
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 25, 2019