|
|
Georgina Felizardo, 89, passed away at home in Taunton, following a lengthy illness with her loving family by her side. Georgina was the wife of the late Jose F. Felizardo. She was born in St. Michael, Portugal, the daughter of the late Mariano & Maria (Coito) Borges. Georgina had resided in Taunton since 1988 and was formerly of Somerville. She worked for the former Otis Hospital in Cambridge. Georgina enjoyed cooking, keeping a clean house, gardening, going to church and above all spending time with her family. She is survived by her three loving children Jose B. Felizardo, Maria-Clara Razzano and her late husband Frank and Nicolau "Nick" Felizardo and wife Toni, all of Taunton, loving Vovo of Amanda, Dana and RJ Raymond. She also leaves several siblings and nieces and many nephews and cousins. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St. Taunton, MA 02780 on March 4th at 9a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude the Apostle at 10a.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on March 3rd from 5-7p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Taunton, Ma. Donations in Georgina's memory may be made to, Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main St., Fall River, MA. 02720. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020