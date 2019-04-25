|
Gerald (Jerry) Smallhoover, after a lengthy illness, passed away peacefully at Brockton Hospital surrounded by his family on April 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years to Grace (Mastandrea) Smallhoover, Jerry was born in Pittsburgh, PA, son of William and Hildegard (Raber) Smallhoover in 1935. He was a Raynham, MA resident for 52 years. Jerry was a retired Chief of Manual Arts Therapy at the Brockton Veterans Administration Medical Center for 34 years. Previously, he was a teacher in Penn Hills, PA. A United States Navy veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict, he loved sharing stories of his service days. A true humanitarian, he worked quietly as a volunteer for many organizations, some of which included the Raynham Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Boy Scouts of America, S.H.I.N.E. Medicare Counseling, the American Red Cross Blood Bank, and the S.H.A.R.E. Food Bank. Jerrys passion was camping with his children, grandchildren, and his sidekick Grace. A true family man, his happiest days were spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was the loving father of Alan Smallhoover and his late wife Sue of Taunton, Andrew (Dru) Smallhoover of Raynham, MA, and daughter Jill Keough and her husband (his favorite son-in-law) Dennis Keough, both of Bridgewater, MA. A doting grandfather, he cherished his grandchildren, Peter and Hannah Keough, of Bridgewater, MA. Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers James Smallhoover and Thomas Smallhoover, and sisters Donnis Smallhoover and Jane (Smallhoover) Fox. A funeral service in Jerrys memory will be celebrated at St. Anns Church, 660 North Main Street, Raynham, MA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerrys memory to (LLS.org).
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019