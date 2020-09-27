1/1
Geraldine L. Pellegrini
Geraldine L. (LaPointe) Pellegrini, 74, of Taunton passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Morton Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of John (Jack) S. Pellegrini Sr. Born in Salem, MA; she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Christine (O'Keefe) LaPointe. A graduate of Taunton High School; Gerry went on to work for Morton Hospital for over thirty years as a medical records clerk. Gerry was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Taunton. Gerry enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and Aruba with her husband and friends. Gerry cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandson. She was always thoughtful of others, and made sure to send a card for every occasion. In addition to her husband Jack, Gerry leaves behind her son; John Pellegrini Jr., and his wife Jennifer of Lakeville; Kerry Smith and her husband Dean of Raynham; also grandchildren Christopher and Nicholas Smith, Jillian and Addison Pellegrini, James DeMoura, and her great-grandson Nathan Smith. She also leaves behind her sister; Beth Ann LaPointe of Taunton, and her brother Richard LaPointe of Raynham. A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerry will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11am in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Kilmer Avenue, Taunton. Burial to follow in St. Frances Cemetery, Glebe Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required inside the funeral home, church and at the cemetery at all times. Donations may be made in Gerrys name to The Joe Andruzzi Foundation: "(Up)Beat Cancer." To sign the guestbook, or for facility directions please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
