Gerard F. Dever, Sr., October 6, 2019, passed away peacefully following a brief illness in Longmeadow of Taunton with his loving family by his side. Gerard was the husband of Charlotte A. (Rocha) Dever of Lowell. He was born in East Boston, the son of the late George & Mary (Connelly) Dever. Gerard was a resident of Taunton most of his life. He attended Boston schools and graduated from Boston English High School and also attended Northeastern University. Gerard worked for Johnson & Johnson Company in Randolph as a software manager. He served his country honorably during the Korean War while in the U.S. Army. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, swimming, and above all was a devoted and loving family person who cherished his time with family. Gerard is survived by his beloved children; Peter Rocha of Taunton, Gerard Dever Jr. and wife Janet of Taunton, Theresa Correia and husband Michael of Raynham and Sharon, Maynard and husband Donald of East Taunton, his loving grandchildren; Michelle DiMarzio and husband Michael, Christine Stokely and husband Tyrone, Peter Rocha and wife Kristy, Brian Correia, Jessica Maynard, Bridget Bourque and her husband Matthew and Michaela Maynard, great grandchildren; Emily, Noah, Grant, Grace and Evelyn, and his late siblings; Ruth Puopolo, Catherine Davis, Robert Dever and Alice Mortimer. A funeral home service will be held privately at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Gerards memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, New York, 10163. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019