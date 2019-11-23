|
|
Gerard J. Bedard passed away on November 20, 2019 at Morton Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 34 years to Janet T. (Choquette) Bedard. Born October 6, 1949 to Phillip H. Bedard and Rita (Boivin) Bedard. Educated in Taunton and a 1967 graduate of Taunton High School, Gerry was a lifelong city resident. Gerry was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served for the United States Army as a translator and mechanic. Prior to his retirement, Gerry was a custodian for the city of Taunton Public School system for over 30 years. He also worked for Harvey Taylor in the 60s. Gerry enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake Sabb atia in Taunton. He also enjoyed clamming and spending time on Cape Cod. He was always known to be a hard-working handy man and talented carpenter. Gerry could build just about anything and was the go-to guy in his family for anything that needed to be fixed or built. Gerry got much satisfaction from working on his properties and keeping up with all the maintenance. He was a parishioner of St. Jude The Apostle Parish in Taunton and very much enjoyed participating in the events of the church and the church suppers. In addition to his loving wife Janet, he is survived by his three brothers; Deacon Phillip E. Bedard and wife Alice, of Taunton: Paul Bedard of Taunton: and Robert Bedard and wife Joyce, of Taunton; his three sisters; Lucille Morris and husband Gordon, of Berkley: Annette Campbell and husband David, of Taunton: and Denise Hartwell and husband Dennis, also of Taunton. He is also survived by many cousins; several nieces & nephews: grand-nieces & grand-nephews: and great-grand-nieces & great-grand-nephews. Gerry was also the brother of the late David and Daniel Bedard Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton MA on Monday, November 25th, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral proceedings will begin on Tuesday November 26th in the Funeral Home at 9:00AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. Jude The Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:30PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Gerards name to the St. Jude the Apostle Parish or the Taunton Animal Care Facility, 821 W. Water St., Taunton MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019