|
|
Gilda D. Arraial, age 89, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was the wife of the late Joao Sousa. Born in the Azores, Portugal on February 19, 1930, she was a loving daughter of the late Angelo Santos Arraial and Virginia de Jesus Madeira. Gilda grew up and was educated in Portugal. In 1986, she moved to the United States and had been a resident of Taunton for the past thirty-three years. Prior to retiring, she had been employed as a calendar manufacturer at the Ad-A-Day Calendar Company in Taunton. Gildas family was the essence of her life and will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her dearly. She enjoyed gardening, plants and flowers, caring for her sons dogs, but most importantly will always be remembered for her strong and dedicated work ethics. She is survived by her devoted children: Virginia Pereira and her husband Joao of Taunton, Joao Manuel Sousa and his wife Delfina of Portugal, Maria Eduarda Figaredo of Lynn, Nelia Rego and her husband Almiro of Portugal and Paulo Jorge Sousa and his wife Betty of Taunton. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and 1 sister and also leaves behind her many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Monday, July 8th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Anthonys Church, 126 School St, Taunton. Burial will follow at Saint Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral Mass on Monday morning from 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St. (Off Route 140, Tremont St.) Taunton. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 6, 2019