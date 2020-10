Glen Schuele, age 44, passed away in his home unexpectedly on September 25, 2020. Born in Taunton, the son of Edward Lacombe & Diane Trow of Taunton. He leaves his beloved son Dylan Oliveira of Carver. His services are private at the request of the family and his complete obituary may be viewed on okeefewade.com . Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.