Glenn R. Crapo

Glenn R. Crapo Obituary
Glenn R. Crapo, 57, of Somerset, formerly of Taunton and Jacksonville, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital due to complications from choking on food at his home. He was the fianc of Dawn (Weir) Paulo of Somerset. Glenn was born in Taunton the son of Marsha (David) Crapo of Angier, NC; and the late Robert H. Crapo. Glenn was a licensed Funeral Director who along with his family owned the Crapo Funeral Home in Taunton for may years until they sold the business to the Hathaway Family in 1989. Mr. Crapo was former member of the Rotary Clubs in Taunton, Attleboro and Jacksonville, the Taunton Lodge of Elks #150. Glenn also formerly served on the Board of Directors at the Taunton Savings Bank. Survivors besides his mother and fiance are his daughters: Nicole Lee Brunelle of Orlando, FL; Samantha (Paulo) Dean of Berkley, MA; and Lisa Paulo of Rumford, RI; a sister: Laurie Warish of Lillington, CO; a brother: Robert H. Crapo Jr. of Newport, RI; a grandchild: Tyler James Dean along with several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service for Glenn will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12 noon in the Westville Cemetery, Cohannet Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Saint Judes Children's Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit his tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com to attend the graveside live broadcast, to sign the online guest book or light a memorial candle. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Service, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 28, 2020
