|
|
Gloria McGlynn, age 81, passed away on September 21, 2019 following complications from stroke. Gloria (Bastoni) was the loving wife of the late William E. McGlynn, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She was born in New Bedford, MA on September 6, 1938, the daughter of the late Giovanni & Assunta (Cassiani) Bastoni. She was the sister of the late Steven J. Bastoni of No. Dartmouth, Henry J. Bastoni of No Dartmouth and John S. Bastoni of New Bedford. Gloria was a longtime resident of Taunton, MA until moving to Warren, NJ in December 2017 to live with family. She was a graduate of New Bedford High School and attended University of Massachusetts | Amherst where she had received a prestigious academic scholarship. She worked as a supervisor for Aetna Insurance Company in Taunton for many years. Prior to her retirement, Gloria was employed as a mortgage loan analyst for Shawmut Bank. Gloria was a former communicant of St. Marys parish in Taunton, where she served as the President of the Womens Guild, a Eucharistic minister, lector, cub scout den mother, and was awarded the diocesan Marian Medal for service to her parish. She was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, listening to music and watching Jeopardy. She and her husband were avid square dancers for over 40 years, and also enjoyed camping and traveling. Her greatest passion was being with her family. She is survived by her loving sons, David McGlynn and his wife, Kristin Fontaine, of Cincinnati, OH, and Michael McGlynn and his wife, Jessica, of Warren, NJ. Gloria is also survived by her beloved granddaughter, Sophia McGlynn, of Warren, NJ, her brothers, John and Henry, three sisters-in-laws, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and her cherished cats, Tommy and Tiger. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton Monday, September 30th at 8:30 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Marys Church in Taunton at 9:30 AM. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7 PM. Interment Sat Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations in Glorias memory may be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 16th Floor, NY, NY, 10001. Visit our website okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, directions and obituaries.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019