Gloria Floor, Age 97, passed away peacefully following a period of declining health on October 22, 2020. Gloria was the wife of the late William A. Floor. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Louis & Josephine (DeSarro) Phillippino. Gloria had resided most of her life in Taunton. She attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of Taunton High School. She retired from Wheaton College in Norton after over twenty years helping students in the Book Store. Gloria enjoyed cooking and baking, was an avid reader, and enjoyed sewing, singing and above all cherished her time with her loving children and grandchildren. Gloria leaves her three beloved children; William Floor of Sarasota, FL, Judith Floor of Taunton and Janet Medeiros and her husband Joseph of Portsmouth, RI. She was the last of her surviving siblings, the late Michael, Lou and Joseph Phillippino. Gloria also leaves her beloved grandchildren, William J. and Jenny L. Medeiros of Portsmouth, RI. Funeral home visiting hours will be prior to her Mass of Christian Burial at OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday, October 26th from 8:30-9:30am. Mass at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Taunton at 10am. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
