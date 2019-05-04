Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Gordon A. Simmons Obituary
Gordon A. Simmons, 91, of Taunton, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was the husband of the late Barbara R. (Gilbert) Simmons. Gordon was born in Dighton the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Ault) Simmons. He was a graduate and varsity athlete at Dighton High School class of 1945. Mr. Simmons then served his country during WWII with the United States Army. He worked for Grossman Lumber for over forty-years as a salesman, retiring in 1990. Gordon enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family. Survivors are two sons: Brett R. Simmons and his wife Kristen of Taunton; Scott A. Simmons and his wife Sandra of Dartmouth; two daughters: Pamela Lemeuix and her husband Steven of Harwichport; Charlotte Jillson of Florida; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren; a brother: George Simmons, Jr. of Dighton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Marjorie Simmons, Alma Taylor, Caroline Booth, Mary Elizabeth Talbot and Carlton A. Simmons. Calling Hours for Mr. Simmons will be held on Sunday, May 6, 2019 from 2-5pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial with Military Honors will be Privately held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 822-3318.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 4, 2019
