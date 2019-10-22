|
|
Sister Helen Poirier (Sr. Helen Marie) SUSC daughter of the late Emile and Elizabeth (Rocheleau) Poirier passed away on October 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Sr. Helen, a native of Taunton was predeceased by her parents, her brother James and sister Jeanne Place. In addition to her Holy Union Sisters, she is survived by her brother Norman Poirier of Raynham and her sister Louise Jackson of Greenwood, S.C. as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Sr. Helen attended St. Jacques Grammar School and graduated from the former St. Marys High School before entering the Holy Union Sisters in Groton, MA in September 1950. She studied at Sacred Heart Teacher Training School, Catholic Teachers College and received a BS degree in Education and an MA degree in English from Boston College. She did further studies at St. Bonaventure and Fordham Universities, New York, Bridgewater State University and Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts and received an MA degree in Pastoral Ministry from Fairfield University, Connecticut. Sister Helen was a teacher for thirty years, first in elementary grades in Holy Union schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She taught high school subjects at St. John the Baptist Academy, Pawtucket, RI, Rose Hawthorne High School in Concord, Sacred Heart and St. Mary High School, Lawrence, MA. When she left teaching, Sr. Helen participated in the international Apostolic Religious Community Program in Rome in preparation for formation work within Holy Union. She served as coordinator of religious education programs in St. Ann Parish, Raynham and St. Jacques Parish, Taunton. While residing in a Holy Union formation community in Worcester she was a resident supervisor at Marillac Manor a residential program for pregnant teenagers. She established the Respect for Life Office in the Providence Diocese where she worked with parishes and coordinated efforts with the national office of Catholic Bishops in Washington D.C. She returned to religious education as Director at Sacred Heart Church, Woonsocket RI. Her last ministry was at the English Transcultural Center in Brockton, MA. In addition to conducting English as a Second Language classes, Sr. Helen assisted students in finding employment and worked with their families. A wake will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home at 467 Bay St., Taunton on Thursday October 24th from 3-5:00 PM, followed by the Memorial Prayer at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday October 25th at 10:00 AM in the St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St. Taunton. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 475 E. Brittania Street, Taunton. Donations in Sr. Helens memory may be made to the Holy Union Sisters Mission Advancement Office, P.O. Box 410, Milton, MA 02186-0006.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019