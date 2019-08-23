|
|
Hal Ledford, 95 years old, passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2019 at the West Roxbury V.A Medical Center. He was the son of the late Blevins and Melda (Brewer) Ledford. Loving husband of the late Stase (Lemezyte) Ledford, whom he married in 1946. Hal was the proud father of: Betty Handshey and her husband Mark of Lancaster, Ohio; Linda Hallinan and her husband Tim of Maynard, MA; and Judy Emond and her husband Bruce of Taunton, MA. Hal was also the grandfather to Eric Mutters, Kevin Mutters, and Cheyenne Boggs; as well as several great grandchildren. Hal is a Veteran of WWII who served in the US Army Combat Engineer Battalion, 283rd. After his service Hal worked for Union 76 Oil Company for many years, retiring to work the family farm in Salem, Indiana. In addition to farming, Hal also enjoyed woodworking and always had an interest in the Stocks and computers. A private family service will be held with Military Honors. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Hals name to the West Roxbury VA Medical Center, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com. Funeral Arrangements provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton MA.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019