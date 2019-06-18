|
Harold (Hal) E. King, formerly of Taunton, passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the devoted husband of Arlene (Ramalho) King for over 50 years. He was the son of the late Harold King & Valentina (Robak) King. After graduating from Taunton High School, Hal spent 4 years in the U.S. Army. He worked as a regional manager at Western Union for 32 years & later at Instacare Pharmaceuticals. After relocating to Florida in 1998, he worked part-time as a golf ranger. Hal was an avid fan of the New England Patriots. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf & attending various dances, dinners & events with his loving wife Arlene & many neighborhood friends. He enjoyed countless trips visiting friends nearby & looked forward to annual trips visiting family in the Taunton area. Hal was a true family man. He is survived by his loving wife Arlene & his two sons : David King & his wife Elizabeth of Irvine, CA and Jason King & his wife Amy of Berkley, MA as well as grandchildren Meghan, Colby, Bradley, Holden and Straton King. He was brother to Rita Kerr & uncle to Michael & Mark Kerr of Taunton. Hal was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie King & his brother-in-law Daniel Kerr. He was son-in-law to Alice Ramalho & the late Anthony Ramalho. He was brother-in- law to John Enos & his wife Bev of Lake Okachobee, FL, Stephen Ramalho & his wife Andrea of Rayn- ham & Janice Marvel of Taunton & uncle to Brian Marvel. In leiu of flowers, donations may be made to . Services will be private.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 18, 2019