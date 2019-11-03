|
Harold Goren, of Wareham, MA, formerly of Taunton, MA entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Dear son of the late Isadore and Jennie (Bloom) Goren. Beloved husband of Marjorie (Kraft) Goren. Loving father of Betsy Goren, David Goren and his wife Ada, and Thomas Goren and his wife Lisa. Dear brother of the late Ethelyn (Goren) Feldman. Cherished grandfather of J effrey, Michael, A.J. and Max Goren. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 4, at Congregation Agudath Achim, 36 Winthrop Street, Taunton, MA. Burial will follow at Lindwood Memorial Park in Randolph, MA. The family will be sitting shiva at the Holiday Inn, 700 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton, MA on Monday, November 4, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Tuesday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Floor 3, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at or to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019