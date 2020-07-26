Harold Waterman, 'Sonny' age 84, of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20th, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the beloved husband to the late Helen L. (Dias) Waterman. He took great care of her for over 10 years during her declining health. Harold was born on December 16th, 1935 to the late Hazel (Allen) and Harold Waterman. Having been a lifelong city resident, Harold attended Taunton schools and graduated from Bristol Plymouth in East Taunton. Harold always had a knack for repairing things and was a great mechanic. Harold decided to go into business for himself and started Harrys Auto Repair where he worked as mechanic until his retirement. Harold had a passion for animals and loved his dogs, Bugsy, Tammy and the late Teddy. He was always teaching them new tricks and was proud to show them off to people. He enjoyed nature and everything it had to offer. He loved spending time in his yard, and you would often find him feeding the birds. In his spare time, Harold would find enjoyment in inventing small gadgets. He was a true 'MacGyver' and was always proud of his inventions. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Harold will forever be remembered by his daughter Debra Luis and husband Joe of Taunton, son; Barry D. Waterman of Fall River; brother; Robert Waterman of Raynham; sister; Hazel Leclaire of Middleboro; four grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Harold was predeceased by his brothers; Ronald, Donald and David Waterman; daughter in law; Paula Waterman. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home 467 Bay St. Taunton MA on Tuesday, July 28 from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday July 29th at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Rehoboth Village Cemetery. Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. For Directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com
.