Harriet V. (Dorr) Curry, age 97 of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15th, 2019. Harriet was the loving wife of the late Richard Curry. Born in Howland, Maine on February 02, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Lois (Nash) and Clarence Dorr. Harriet was the former president of the American Legion Post of Freeport, ME. She was also a former parishioner of the Congregational Church in Portland, Maine. Prior to her retirement, she was a longtime Nurses Aide at the Marian Manor and Longmeadow of Taunton. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and most of all, spending time with her family. Harriet is survived by her Son; Richard Curry and wife Linda of Raynham: Her daughter Sandra Pond and husband Warren, of E. Taunton; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-laws: Janet Chipman and Kathi Chipman and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Harriet was also predeceased by her 2 sons; Leroy Chipman Of Pittsburgh, PA and Keith Chipman of Blackstone, MA. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA on Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 10-11:30AM followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:30AM. Burial will take place at Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham, MA. Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019