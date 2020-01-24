|
|
Harry Nelson, 82, of Taunton passed away on Friday January 17, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of forty-five years to Linda (Leadbeater) Nelson. Harry was born in Taunton; the son of the late Harry and Mildred (Driscoll) Nelson. Mr. Nelson proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He went onto work for the Paul A. Dever State School until retirement in 2001. Mr. Nelson enjoyed shopping at the local flea markets. He was happiest wood-working and even built two additions on to his home with his wife. Harry enjoyed traveling to his timeshare in Falmouth for vacations, and spending time with his grandson. Survivors besides his wife Linda are one son; Todd Nelson of Taunton, and one grandson; Andrew Nelson. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10am-12pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, followed by burial with Military Honors and a prayer service in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, church directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 822-3318. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Memorial Donations in Harrys memory may be made to the at www.dementia society.org or at PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020