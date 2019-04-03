Home

Harry R. Belanger Obituary
Harry R. Belanger passed away March 28, 2019 at the Taunton Nursing home. He was 91 years old. The son of Harry Belanger and Lydia Grenier Belanger as well as the brother of the late Norman G. Belanger, Harry was also uncle to Norman Belanger, Joan Kelley, Diane Clark; and the late Richard Belanger, and Brian Belanger. He is also survived by his sister-in-law: Catherine Belanger and several cousins and great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, April 5th at 10 AM at Saint Jude The Apostle Parish. Visitation will precede the mass at 9 AM at the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home 467 Bay St. Taunton MA. For directions, full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com or www. memorialcremation.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
