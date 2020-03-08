Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pleasant Street Cemetery
Raynham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Tahair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Tahair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Tahair Obituary
Harry Tahair, 87, of Raynham passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side at Longmeadow Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of sixty-three years to Marcia (Galavotti) Tahair. Harry was born in New Bedford; he was the son of the late Ezat and Sophie (Ponte) Tahair. Before retir-ing, Harry was employed by Prudential Insurance and later worked for his dear friend Al Costa of Costa Insurance. Mr. Tahair was a member for over thirty years of the American Legion Post 405, and was a past commander. Mr. Tahair proudly served his country with the United States Navy for four years on the USS Bennington aircraft carrier during the Korean War. Harry enjoyed working in his yard and maintaining the grounds at the American Legion Post 405. Survivors besides his wife Marcia are three daughters; Cathleen Carreiro and her husband Bob of Fairhaven, Stephanie Hege of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jennifer Medeiros and her husband Joe of Taunton. He was the grandfather to Chris, Sarah, and Samantha, and great-grandfather to Isaac and Chance. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11a.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by burial with Military Honors in Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book or for facility directions, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial donations in Harry's memory may be made to the American Legion Post 405 to 291 Mill Street, Raynham, MA 02767. Calling hours for Harry will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Longmeadow Nursing Home for the care and com-passion shown to Harry over the past three years.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now