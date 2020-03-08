|
Harry Tahair, 87, of Raynham passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side at Longmeadow Nursing Home. He was the beloved husband of sixty-three years to Marcia (Galavotti) Tahair. Harry was born in New Bedford; he was the son of the late Ezat and Sophie (Ponte) Tahair. Before retir-ing, Harry was employed by Prudential Insurance and later worked for his dear friend Al Costa of Costa Insurance. Mr. Tahair was a member for over thirty years of the American Legion Post 405, and was a past commander. Mr. Tahair proudly served his country with the United States Navy for four years on the USS Bennington aircraft carrier during the Korean War. Harry enjoyed working in his yard and maintaining the grounds at the American Legion Post 405. Survivors besides his wife Marcia are three daughters; Cathleen Carreiro and her husband Bob of Fairhaven, Stephanie Hege of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jennifer Medeiros and her husband Joe of Taunton. He was the grandfather to Chris, Sarah, and Samantha, and great-grandfather to Isaac and Chance. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11a.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by burial with Military Honors in Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book or for facility directions, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial donations in Harry's memory may be made to the American Legion Post 405 to 291 Mill Street, Raynham, MA 02767. Calling hours for Harry will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Longmeadow Nursing Home for the care and com-passion shown to Harry over the past three years.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020