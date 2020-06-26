Harvey Melvin (Patrick Anthony) Alden was entered into rest on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Oak Hill Nursing home following a period of declining health. He was born on December 5, 1937 in Boston, MA. and was the son of Lawrence (who was an attorney in Boston who passed the Bar while blind) and Celia Alden. He graduated from Boston Latin H.S in 1955 and graduated from Bridgewater State College, where he also was a life guard, in 1959. Harvey enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960, but during training he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa and received a medical discharge. He taught two years in Connecticut while earning his M.Ed. at Bridgewater State College. In February, 1962, he became engaged. In March 1962, he was baptized Catholic and in May 1962 was confirmed Catholic. In June of that year, he received his M.Ed. from Bridgewater State College and then in August 1962 he married Joanna (Roche) Alden. From September 1962, until June 1997, he taught English at Somerset High School until his blindness forced him to take an early retirement. Harvey was also a registered financial planner and broker from 1970 to 1999, assisted by his wife Joanna. His favorite hobbies were fishing, swimming, and collecting coins. Harvey belonged to the Raynham Lions Club for over 35 years and earned many awards, including the Melvin Jones Plaque. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and passing on his love of teaching and learning. Since Harveys side of the family is Jewish, both religions and traditions have been respected and celebrated. Harvey will be remembered for his love of helping others. Harvey is survived by and will forever be remembered by: Joanna Alden, his loving wife of 58 years, who taught French and English in local high schools while serving as organist and choir director at Sacred Heart Church in Taunton for 50 years. He is also survived by his son Christopher Alden, age 55, who has a BS degree in Computer Science from Bridgewater State College and Associates Degree in Electronics from New England Tech.; his daughter Kathryn (Alden) Rousseau , age 52, who has a Masters in Special Education, a CAGS degree in School Administration, works for the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District, and is married to Gary Rousseau: and Margaret Alden-Roderick, age 49, who has a BS from University of Lowell, a Masters Degree from Tufts University in Occupational Therapy, works for the Schwartz Center in N. Dartmouth which is now also part of Meeting Street School, and is married to Daryn Roderick. Harvey also has two grandchildren: Kaitlyn Rousseau (aged 26) who has a Bachelors Degree in Math from Bridgewater State University and Madison Alden (aged 11), both whom he was very proud of. Harvey also is survived by his two sisters Sylvia Pelham from New Jersey and Judith Ackerman of Taunton, his two brothers-in-law Dennis Ackerman of Taunton and F. Robert Roche of Taunton, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 10:00am in St. Ann Church, 660 North Main St., Raynham. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at church). Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 from 4 to 7pm in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Mary's Square) in Taunton. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, please directly visit: www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.