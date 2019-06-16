Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Heather I. Allen, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019, in Boston following a lengthy illness. Heather was born in Brockton, the daughter of John & Helga (Pinault) Allen of East Taunton. Heather was educated in Taunton schools and a graduate of Taunton High School. She enjoyed walking, going to the beach, shopping, karaoke and spending time with her family, especially her niece and nephew. Heather also leaves her brothers; Michael J. Allen of East Taunton and Steven Allen and his wife Keara of Dighton, her Grandmother, Carol Allen of Plymouth and beloved niece and nephew Braylan and McKenzie of Dighton. Also survived by her boyfriend Corey Lanchester of East Bridgewater. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton; MA 02780 on Wednesday, June 19th from 5-7pm. Burial is private at the request of the family. Donations in Heathers memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 16, 2019
