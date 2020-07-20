Helen Arieta

Helen (Silva) Arieta, 87, a life-long resident, transitioned peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her Husband and Son. Helen was the beloved wife of 65 years to Angelo (Gene) Arieta. In addition to Gene, Helen leavers her son, Michael A. Arieta of Duxbury, MA, sister-in-law, Janice Tokarz and her husband Walter of Raynham, MA, sister-in-law Carol Arieta of Taunton, MA and many cousins and nieces. Born September 2nd to the late Mary (Lukazewski) and Manuel Silva, Helen grew up in the Silver City, attended Taunton High worked for Poole-Silver, then The Standard Coil Company where she met the love of her life Gene, where they began their incredible love affair that spanned seven decades. Helen loved the time she spent with her Husband Gene as well as visiting her son Michael in Duxbury, visits to Provincetown, Old Silver Beach, Mashnee Island and grabbing seafood at Lindsey's in Buzzards Bay on her way home. Helen was an avid bird watcher whistling with the "Bobwhites," in Taunton or fascinated by the piping plover while visiting Michael at Duxbury Beach. Helen loved watching the Food Network with Gene watching Emeril or Mario Batali cook magnificent dishes to laughing at Guy Fieri's escapades on Diners, Drive-In and Dives. Indian Head Resort in NH, the infamous Alaskan Cruise with Janice and Walter and spending time house sitting Michaels Labs; Angus and Storm, were moments Helen deeply cherished. We would be remiss if we did not mention her love of the Red Sox, Patriots and of course the Bruins. Helen loved hockey the most, especially watching Michael and his friends from a very young age skate for so many years in the Taunton Youth Hockey program, Taunton High and at Bridgewater State, everyone knew and "heard" Helen at Michaels games. Helen also had a very deep love of music. She loved watching her husband Gene perform as an accordionist and enjoyed him conducting his kids in the Glee Club while a Teacher in the New Bedford School System. Her musical tastes were varied, but let there be no mistake, she loved her "Polish Prince," Bobby Vinton. Her contagious smile and those big beautiful blue eyes will never be forgotten. May your journey to the Lord be free and clear of pain now and may your soul rise and be reunited with your family, Amen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. MarysChurch, 1 Power St., Norton, MA 02766. Burial to follow in St. Josephs Cemetery immediately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or you can visit their website at: www.alz.org
. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date once restrictions have been lifted.