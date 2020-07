Helen E. McCaffrey, Age 76, passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 25, 2020. Helen was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Antonio & Sandra Aguiar. Her funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton on Tuesday, August 4th at 11am. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11am. Burial in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Full obituary on Okeefewade.com Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions