Helen L.Vaz, 91, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Alfred J. Vaz. Helen was born and raised in Dighton where she also raised her family. She was the daughter of the late Ira and Louise (Stanley) Bennett. Helen was employed as a nurses aide and served as the activities director for the Dighton Nursing Home for many years until her retirement. She was highly involved in the Taunton Seventh-Day Adventist Church where she served as a deaconess and was a member of their choir for many years. Helen enjoyed the time she spent traveling all over the east coast with her family and enjoyed visiting her grandchildren in Maine and Florida. Faith and family were most important to Helen and she cherished every moment she spent with her loving family and friends. She is survived by a son, Alfred Vaz, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Largo, FL; her daughters, Linda Mitchell and her husband David of Berthoud, CO, Kathleen Williams of Pocasset, MA, and Wendy Vaz and her fianc Tom of Oviedo, FL; brother, Leslie Bennett of E Bridgewater; sisters, Irene Dupont of Taunton, Shirley Silva of Rehoboth, Anita DiIorio of Raynham; Beverly Fitzgerald of Dunbarton, NH, Nancy Zito of Seekonk, Faith Grover of Raynham, Kathryn Pollard of Largo, Florida, Betty Lou Duphily of Attleboro; five grandchildren: Jodi Wilson, Jeffrey Vaz,, Wesley James, Joshua Saladino, and Elijah Vaz, six great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James, Kenneth, Robert and Theodore Bennett and Norma Duffy. Her funeral will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours will precede the service from 9-11am in the funeral home. Burial following the service will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the MA , 473 South St., W., #13, Raynham, MA 02767. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019