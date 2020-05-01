|
Mrs. Helen Roy, passed away April 28 th at the age of 88 from the complications of COVID-19. Helen was born to the late William and Anna (Terpak) Kohut in Simpson, Pennsylvania on August 21, 1931. She was the loving wife to the late Roger P.D. Roy III. Helen was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, class of 1949. Following graduation, she got her nursing certificate and became a registered nurse in Pittsfield for a short period. She was a dedicated and proud nurse. Although she loved being a nurse, she loved being a mother even more. Helen was also a former parishioner at Holy Family Parish in East Taunton for many years. Helen enjoyed gardening and was a big fan of Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. Once Helen had children, she became a homemaker and one of her greatest enjoyments was spending time with her children. She will be forever remembered by her sons; Robert G. Roy of Bridgewater and Roger G. Roy and wife Alice Chen of Quincy; Her beloved grandchildren; Kristina Medeiros and her husband Gary of Taunton, Evan Roy and partner Juli of Fall River and her great-grandchildren; Mackenze, Dexter, Gavin and Alexis. In addition to her late husband Roger, Helen was predeceased by her sons Roger P.D. and Michael G, and sister Dorothy ONeil. She will be sorely missed by any and all the lives she touched. Due to the current restrictions, Helens Funeral service will be private. A livestream of her Service will be available on her obituary pagewww.r-mfh.com/obituary/Helen-Roy on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:15AM. For questions, to watch the service or to leave Helens family an online condolence, please visit our website, www.r-mfh.com. Funeral arrangements are provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA, 02780 In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to J. Diabetes, JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 1, 2020