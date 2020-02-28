|
Helen Truxal Noyes, of Westwood, MA died peacefully on February 13, 2020. She was 96 years old. She was born September 21, 1923 in Greensburg Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Todd Gehr Truxal and Helen Steele Truxal. She attended Bradford Junior College before attending Chatham College, where she received her Bachelor's degree. Helen later received her Master's Degree in Education from the former Bridgewater State College. She spent the majority of her career at Taunton High School where she began as an English teacher and retired as a Guidance counselor. She initiated a new course on the Art of the Play which became very popular. Helen strongly believed that an education was the key to success in life. She and her husband raised their family in Raynham MA where she was a founder of the Edgewood Club. She bought an old cottage with a view of the water on Cape Cod in 1976 with the thought that her extended family might then be enticed to visit. It subsequently became the gathering place for annual Fourth of July family reunions. This tradition will continue as her legacy. She enjoyed a great party, traveled all over the world, loved to engage in political discussion, was revered for her chocolate chip cookies, enthusiastically encouraged all her grandchildren's endeavors, was a highly competitive bridge player (accumulating Master points by the dozens!), and made friends everywhere she went. She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jane Dougherty, in 1968, her son, Peter Tyndal Noyes, in 2007, and her husband, David Tyndal Noyes, in 2014. She is survived by son David Truxal Noyes and his wife Susan of Williamstown, MA; son Jeffrey Armstrong Noyes of Tacoma, WA; daughter Martha Noyes-Turgeon and her husband Carol of Franklin, MA; seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, she urged all to perform a random act of kindness.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020