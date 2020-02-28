|
Helen V. Wojtkunski, Age 100, passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness in Life Care Center of Raynham. Helen was the wife of the late Henry Wojtkunski, Sr. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Frank & Mary (Marston) Travis. Helen had resided all her life in Taunton. She attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 1938. Helen was the former owner of Henrys Root Beer in Taunton. She enjoyed knitting, ceramics, golfing, going to her second home in Port St. Lucey, FL and above all spending time with her family. Helen is survived by her devoted and loving son Henry Wojtkunski Jr. of Taunton and was predeceased by her son Brian Wojtkunski. She also leaves her granddaughter, Tara Wojtkunski of Georgia and was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Leonard, Elizabeth Travis, Catherine Cowal, Grace Place, Barbara Travis, Patricia Jacober and Marjorie Travis. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday, March 2nd at 11am. Visiting hours will be prior to the service from 10-11am. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020