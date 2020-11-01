Henry J. "John Henry" Guillemette, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy (Correia) Guillemette. He was born 90 years ago in Taunton, the son of the late Adelard Sr. and Delia (LaFrance) Guillemette. He was educated in Taunton and worked at Econ as a Mold Maker for many years. Henry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1951 and served his country during the Korean War. Henry was a dedicated and proud Veteran and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW, Korean War Vets and CB Radio Club. In his spare time, Henry enjoyed hunting and fishing on Cape Cod. He was continually active and spent many years on a volleyball team. He coached his grandsons little league, and softball teams which brought him much joy. He was a selfless and tireless volunteer, always helping others and dedicated much of his time to the VFW. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Henry will forever be remembered by his daughter: Catherine M. Perry of Taunton, MA; his brother: Adelard "Junior" Guillemette Jr., his two grandchildren: Jason E. and Daniel R. Cardin, his two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his late wife, Dorothy, he was predeceased by his late brothers: Alfred, Leo, Roland, Roger, Albert, Norman, Richard, Norman, sisters: Rita, Lorraine, Laura, Lillian, Florence, Guillemette, Irene Machado and Jeannette Arguin. Visiting Hours will be held at The Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10-11 AM, followed by a Prayer Service at 11 AM in the funeral home. A burial with Military Honors will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne, MA, immediately following the service at 1:00 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www. r-mfh.com
. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601