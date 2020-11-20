Hercilia A. Carvalho) Serpa, 81, of Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on November 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francisco Frank E. Serpa. Born in Carapinha, Portugal. The daughter of the late Jose and Albertina (Almeida) Carvalho. After immigrating to the United States, Hercilia worked at Texas Instruments for many years until her retirement in 1993. She was a beloved and faithful member of the Taunton Portuguese Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, dedicating her life on April 24, 1980, where for 17 years she served as a Regular Pioneer. As a devoted Christian, she genuinely enjoyed teaching others about Jehovah God and the Bibles promises of the future. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Maria A. Proulx and her husband Raymond of Taunton, MA, Joe A. Serpa and his wife April Mae of New York City, NY and Sandra Serpa Merrigan and her husband Christopher of Raymond, NH. She is survived by her siblings: Manuel Carvalho, Cidalina Carvalho, Silvina Barata, Helena Corte Real and her husband Fernando, all of Portugal, her sister Assuncao and her husband, Manuel, of Taunton, MA and was predeceased by her brother Antonio Carvalho, also of Portugal. She was a loving grandmother to Kyle Proulx and his wife Larissa, Allyssa Vincent, Marissa Proulx, Christian Mott and Dante Serpa and the great grandmother to Hudson Lee Mott. Hercilia leaves behind many nieces and nephews and countless brothers and sisters of faith. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:30pm in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, East Britannia Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the cemetery at all times.) To sign the guest book (available online only) or to view her tribute page go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Crapo Hathaway Funeral, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, MA.