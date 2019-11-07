|
|
Hilda Goldenberg died early Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Country Gardens in Swansea, her home for the past year. Born on August 2, 1920 in East Taunton to Antone and Mary (Silva) Mendes, immigrants from Arco da Calheta, Madeira, Hilda spoke only Portuguese until first grade and was fluently bilingual throughout her life. She grew up in the Weir before marrying Karl Goldenberg of Newark, New Jersey and lived with him on Washington and then Winthrop Streets in Taunton. Hilda stood by her husband through bad times and good. He, in turn, planned and invested for her security and comfort, which lasted half a century, almost to the end of Hilda's life. Her husband also taught her healthy habits which lasted most of her life: she stretched, walked, cycled and even jumped on a trampoline until her nineties. Hilda worked in her father's grocery, Mendes Market, and then as a nurse at Morton Hospital. She was sole caregiver for her mother and father until their deaths. Hilda was predeceased also by her sister Gabriella and brother Charles. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Antone Jr. and Lorraine of Dighton and by many nieces and nephews related by birth, adoption, marriage or affection, all of whom she loved. Hilda's marriage outside the faith started her on a spiritual pilgrimage during which she learned to value others' faith while strongly practicing her own. At her request, a simple wake (Friday, November 8, 5-8 PM ) and funeral (Saturday 8:30 AM) followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway in Taunton followed immediately by burial at the Mendes family plot in Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery on East Britannia Street in Taunton. Because Hilda disliked flowers but loved laughing, kindness and holding hands, well-wishers are asked to do these things for a home-bound friend, particularly a friend struggling with memory loss, in lieu of flowers. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019