Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Wake
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery
East Britannia Street
Taunton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Goldenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Goldenberg


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda Goldenberg Obituary
Hilda Goldenberg died early Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Country Gardens in Swansea, her home for the past year. Born on August 2, 1920 in East Taunton to Antone and Mary (Silva) Mendes, immigrants from Arco da Calheta, Madeira, Hilda spoke only Portuguese until first grade and was fluently bilingual throughout her life. She grew up in the Weir before marrying Karl Goldenberg of Newark, New Jersey and lived with him on Washington and then Winthrop Streets in Taunton. Hilda stood by her husband through bad times and good. He, in turn, planned and invested for her security and comfort, which lasted half a century, almost to the end of Hilda's life. Her husband also taught her healthy habits which lasted most of her life: she stretched, walked, cycled and even jumped on a trampoline until her nineties. Hilda worked in her father's grocery, Mendes Market, and then as a nurse at Morton Hospital. She was sole caregiver for her mother and father until their deaths. Hilda was predeceased also by her sister Gabriella and brother Charles. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Antone Jr. and Lorraine of Dighton and by many nieces and nephews related by birth, adoption, marriage or affection, all of whom she loved. Hilda's marriage outside the faith started her on a spiritual pilgrimage during which she learned to value others' faith while strongly practicing her own. At her request, a simple wake (Friday, November 8, 5-8 PM ) and funeral (Saturday 8:30 AM) followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway in Taunton followed immediately by burial at the Mendes family plot in Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery on East Britannia Street in Taunton. Because Hilda disliked flowers but loved laughing, kindness and holding hands, well-wishers are asked to do these things for a home-bound friend, particularly a friend struggling with memory loss, in lieu of flowers. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now