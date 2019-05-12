|
In Bourne, MA Hilda Maria (Ricco) Ferrari, age 94, peacefully passed away at the home of her son on Cape Cod on May 11, 2019, where she had been residing for the past four years. She was surrounded by the things she loved the most, her family, beautiful flowers, and her Italian operas. She was born on the upper Eastside of New York City on July 21, 1924. As a young girl she moved to Taunton and graduated from Taunton High School, class of 1942. On September 24, 1947, she married the late Joseph Francis Ferrari, They were married for 59 years and raised two children. Hilda worked for over twenty years at Swank, Inc. in Taunton. She was a communicant and a member of the Womens Guild of the former Immaculate Conception Parish. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and watching Cape Cod baseball league games. She loved painting, caring for her pets and traveling back to Italy to visit family and friends. Hildas greatest joy of all was spending time with her family, who will dearly miss her. She is survived by her daughter Rose- mary McClellan and husband James of Taunton; son Michael Ferrari and wife Jean of Monument Beach; two grandchildren Elizabeth McClellan of Taunton and Juliana Ferrari of Monument Beach; and her great grandson Austin Pacheco of Taunton and her late sister Val Riva. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Tuesday, May 14th at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton. To sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions, visit our website www.okeefewade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 12, 2019