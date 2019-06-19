|
|
Hilda (Peixinho) St. Yves, 93, of Berkley, MA passed away June 16, 2019 at Nemasket Health Care in Middleboro. She was the wife of the late Edmond B. St. Yves. Born October 24, 1925 in Fall River, MA she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary (Dias) Peixinho. Hilda was a long time resident of Berkley and had worked at Shellburn Shirt Factory in Fall River. She enjoyed all sports, going to casinos, gardening, auto racing local and NASCAR, traveling, going to the beach. She also loved the dogs and cats that she had through out her life that gave her great joy. She was also a Communicant of Holy Family Church in East Taunton. She is survived by 2 sons Richard E. St. Yves and his wife Beverly of Lakeville and Ronald St. Yves and his longtime companion Anne Marie Stack of East Taunton; a brother Tony Peixinho and his wife Terry; 2 sisters Alice Silvia and Elsie Herman and her husband Buddy and several nieces, nephews and many friends. She was also the sister of the late Mary Travassos, Laura Martin and Edward Peixinho. Visitation will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 8:00 | 9:30 AM in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, MA followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Parish in East Taunton. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to the Activity Fund co Nemasket Health Care, 314 Marion Road, Middleboro, MA 02346 The family would also like to thank the Nemasket Health Care for the wonderful care given to Hilda. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 19, 2019