Howard Merrill Farrow, 96, died Friday afternoon, June 26 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Howard was born March 14, 1924 in Taunton, Massachusetts the son of Howard and Dorothy P. Farrow (Johnston). He grew up in Taunton, MA and graduated from Taunton High School as the Major for the Taunton Cadets in 1942. After graduating he enlisted in the US Army as a Radar Crewman and served during World War II. He saw action during the Battle of the Bulge and Normandy. He was Honorably discharged in 1945, and was awarded the 'Good Conduct Medal' and the 'Victory Medal'. Howard was accepted to attend Brown University on the GI bill, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Engineering. He began his employment at Tidewater Oil Corp. Howard married Beverly Ann Chace from Taunton, MA in 1950. They lived in Taunton and had one child, John David Farrow, born in 1956. The family resided in Abington, and then Needham where Howard worked at National Research Corp. After their divorce in 1965,Howard moved to Dover, MA and later to Boston. Howard started his own engineering firm, Excalibur Corporation in Waltham,MA. Howard moved to Derry, NH, in 1990, and used his engineering and business experience to work as a consultant. He also partnered with his son John in opening an ice cream parlor on Cape Cod. For a full obituary, guestbook and service information, please visit www.knightfuneralhomes.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.