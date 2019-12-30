|
|
Howard "Howie" Waldron, Taunton, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on December 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 66 years old. Howie was born on April 1st, 1953 in New Bedford, MA to his parents William J. Waldron, Jr. and Edith L. (Bearse) Waldron. Howie received his education from St. Mary's Grammar School in Taunton, Mass. from 1959 -1967. He attended Monsignor James Coyle High School in Taunton, Ma from 1967-1971. Howie received his degree from Yankton College in Yankton, South Dakota in 1975. After receiving his degree, Howie became a dedicated and well-loved educator and coach, positively impacting the lives of so many of his students, athletes and co-workers. His career began in 1975 as a Substitute Teacher for the Yankton Public Schools in Yankton, South Dakota and Crofton Public Schools in Crofton, Nebraska until 1976. From 1976 through 1979, he taught Social Studies for the Wakonda Public Schools in Wakonda, South Dakota (Grades 7-12) and coached several of their athletic teams (Head Girl's Basketball Coach 1976-1978; Head Girl's Track Coach 1976-1978; Head Girl's and Boy's Track Coach 1978; Head Football Coach 1978. In 1979 Howie returned to Massachusetts. Here, he continued his career as a Social Studies Teacher and Athletic Coach at Coyle and Cassidy High School in Taunton, MA from 1979 - 2009. During his time at Coyle and Cassidy High School (and long after), Howie had a profound impact on many students as their coach; coaching Football as the Freshman Head Coach (1979-1980), as the Assistant Football Coach (1981-1991), as the Head Track Coach (1980 -1984) and as the Strength Coach (1979 - 2009). After Howie's retirement from teaching, he could still be found at the Coyle and Cassidy High School Weight Room making a daily impact on "Those who entered". Throughout his career, Howie had received professional recognition for his "dedication and service to High School Powerlifting" and for "excellence in teaching students historical research and writing" and was inducted into the Coyle and Cassidy High School Warrior Hall of Fame in 2012 and has been referred to as a "legend in his own time". The Yankton College Alumni Advisory Board bestowed the Alumni Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution in his chosen field of endeavor in July 2014. In 2016, the Warrior Weight Room was renamed for Howie for his work and dedication in the weight room during and after his retirement. He loved to hunt in South Dakota, listen to Irish music, spend time with former students and his friends, tell stories to anyone that would listen, and spend time with his beloved yellow lab, Lady and family. Howie was a fixture in Taunton and you could often find him at 4 a.m. at Colonial Donuts. He will be forever remembered by all those that had the great privilege of knowing him and will live on in the hearts of all those he touched. Howie is survived by his cherished wife, Pamela Waldron; his sons, Eric Paul Hayston and wife Keri; Joshua Donald Hayston and Jessica McKay; and granddaughter, Olivia Rose Hayston. Howie belonged to multiple organizations including the National Rifle Association; National Wild Turkey Association, Sippican Rod and Gun Club; United States Powerlifting Federation (USAPL), Portuguese American Civic Club; and the Italian Naturalization Club. Calling hours will be held at Coyle & Cassidy High School Auditorium, 2 Hamilton Street in Taunton on Thursday, January 2, from 4 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Auditorium on Friday at 11 a.m. Arrangements by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.co to sign our online guest book, obituaries and directions. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Josephs Indian School, Chamberlain, P.O. Box 326 South Dakota 57326 - www.stjo.org
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019