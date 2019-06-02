Idalina Medeiros (Moreira) 92, of Taunton, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston. She was the loving wife of Manuel Medeiros for the past 69 years, but together for 74 years. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she was the daughter of the late Mariano and Filomena (Mancinha) Moreira. Idalina was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church in Taunton. She worked as a machine operator at Texas Instruments for many years. Mrs. Medeiros loved cooking, especially sweet bread and Cacoila. She also enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Besides her husband Manuel, she is survived by her children, Lidia Bettencourt, and her husband, Jorge, of Sao Jorge, Azores, Michael M. Medeiros, and his wife Victoria, of Taunton, and Christopher De Mederios Moreira, and his companion, Wilfredo Ortiz, of Puerto Rico; eight grandchildren, Christina Silveira, and her husband, Nelson, Daniel Bettencourt, and his wife Teresa, Talia Smith, and her husband, Tim, Kristen Russell, and her husband, Briam Granado, and John Powell and Ryan Powell, and his wife, Sonya; fourteen great grandchildren, Noah, Seveah, Michael, Bella, Kyle, Brenden, Wyatt, Reagan, Mariana, Dalila, Daisy, Natalie, Justin, Holly, and Michael; and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her six sisters, Bertha, Gloria, Maria, Irene, Filomena, and Mary Jo. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square). Additional parking with handicap access is loc- ated on the North side of the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton (relatives and friends may meet directly at church). Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in Idalinas memory can be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit: www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary